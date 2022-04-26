Aston Villa pursuing in-demand French midfielder on a free

Aston Villa are on the hunt for a new midfielder. After being linked with Geoffrey Kondogbia last week, manager Steven Gerrard has continued his pursuit of some steal in the spine of his team.

With the prospect of prising Kondogbia away from Atletico Madrid likely too pricey, Gerrard has turned his attentions elsewhere. According to Sport Witness, Gerrard was in France at the weekend to watch Boubacar Kamara in the hope that he can plug the gap.

Olympique Marseille beat Reims 1-0 on Sunday away from home, with Kamara playing 78 minutes before being taken off. At 22 years old and available on a free, Kamara is likely to be one of the hottest properties on the market this summer. His contract expires at the end of the season and both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the holding midfielder, meaning any deal for him will probably include a significant payday.

Even if a deal for Kamara is difficult, the profile and type of midfielder Gerrard wants – strong, defensively solid and good progressive passers from deep – is becoming more clear.