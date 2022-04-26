Aston Villa tie Jacob Ramsey to the club until 2027

Aston Villa fans have been handed some good news as they look to close out their season. Young talent Jacob Ramsey has put pen to paper with the club and committed to them for the next five seasons.

The 20-year old is arguably Villa’s best young talent, having come into the team last season Ramsey has since made a midfield spot his own. Playing in 30 of Villa’s 33 Premier League matches this season, he has been a starter in over 80% of those matches.

? BREAKING ? Jacob Ramsey has signed a new contract with Aston Villa till 2027? pic.twitter.com/KiDZQ2BOOj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 26, 2022

Ramsey is local to the club has come through the ranks at Villa Park, becoming a part of the club at the age of just six. The academy graduate that every fan dreams of, Ramsey told the club website that he was delighted to be staying and working under Steven Gerrard.

“I’ve been here a long time now, come through the Academy, and to sign for another five years at this club, I’m over the moon.”

This season Ramsey has kicked on another level and won two caps for the under 21 England team, which generally has a good record of progression to the senior side in recent years. Needless to say, 20-year-old midfielders becoming Premier League regulars is a rare find these days and this new contract will give some peace of mind to those at the club.

Even so, it appears his manager Gerrard is on the lookout for further talent to add to his midfield, with the club being linked to Boubacar Kamara in recent days.