Barcelona expect Leeds United winger to sign in summer

Barcelona is growing in confidence that they’ll be able to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

That’s according to Tuesday’s edition of Sport, who claim the Catalan giants are keen to bring in as many as seven new players this summer and one of those is likely to be Leeds United’s Brazilian attacker.

Barcelona’s pursuit of the Whites’ number 10 has been heavily reported this year but these latest reports from the Spanish media suggest a deal is close.

Although a final fee is yet to be agreed with Leeds United, every other aspect of the deal, including the player’s contract, is thought to have already been reached.

Since arriving at Elland Road from French side Stade Rennes in 2020, Raphinha has gone on to feature in 62 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.