David Beckham sends classy message in response to James Ward-Prowse

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham showed his class with a message to Southampton star James Ward-Prowse.

The Saints free-kick maestro continues to dazzle in the Premier League with the quality of his goals from set plays, and he admitted Beckham is a hero of his.

Beckham, of course, is one of the great free-kick takers in Premier League history, so it’s no surprise Ward-Prowse looks up to him.

When asked about closing in on Beckham’s record for goals from free-kicks, Ward-Prowse said: “My main motivation is to meet my hero who I loved when I was growing up. If I do get that record, hopefully he’ll reach out – but there’s a long way to go just yet.”

Beckham quickly responded on Instagram, putting out a post that made it clear he was backing the Southampton man to break his record and that he’d be happy to meet him.

“Looking forward to it mate. Another great one today, four more to go,” Beckham said.