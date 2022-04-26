“Big impact going forward” – Henderson thinks ‘fantastic’ Liverpool striker is ‘frustrated’ with lack of playing time

Liverpool will be focused on finishing this season as strongly as possible and with the Reds still in with a chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple, it is safe to say that the summer transfer window is not top of the agenda at Anfield.

However, despite the Reds’ important run-in, which will see them compete for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup after already winning the Carabao Cup, there is still some attention being paid to striker Divock Origi, who looks certain to depart at the end of the campaign.

Leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Belgian forward is close to joining Italian side AC Milan on a free transfer and after scoring a crucial in last weekend’s Merseyside derby, fans will be disappointed to see their cult hero depart.

AC Milan have already made a proposal to sign Divock Origi on a free transfer. He’s not extending the contract with Liverpool, current deal expires in June and AC Milan are pushing to complete the agreement ? #ACMilan Club confident – working on the deal as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/j7kTH5k9rx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2022

Speaking ahead of his team’s blockbuster Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal on Wednesday, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson heaped the praise on Origi but admitted he is ‘frustrated’ – presumably with playing a backup role to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

“I thought he [Origi] was brilliant when he came on [vs. Everton],” Henderson said.

“I think his overall play, his goal – everything. He does love a derby game. But he’s a great lad and I am sure he will be frustrated with the amount of minutes that he’s got but when he has got minutes, he has made the most of them, for sure.

“He’s had one or two injuries, as well, which haven’t helped, but fantastic lad – he’s great to have around in the dressing room and obviously great to have around for the team as well.

“He came on and produced the goods the other day, so hopefully over the next few weeks he can have another big impact going forward.”

