Chelsea could target two former players this summer, as they look to replace outgoing defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Both the Chelsea defenders are set to leave the club in the summer due to their contracts expiring, and a new report from Fichajes have claimed that the London club will be looking to bring back Fikayo Tomori or Marc Guehi as their replacements.

Tomori left Chelsea for AC Milan and has kicked on in Italy. The English defender is currently sat at the top of the league and has been a key figure in the Milan side.

Guehi joined Crystal Palace last summer and has regularly captained The Eagles this season. Palace’s recruitment over the last 18 months has been excellent, signing the likes of Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze, who are all arguably now worth more than what they originally paid.

Both players left the club due to a lack of first-team opportunities, but if they were to re-join Chelsea, a spot in the starting eleven would be likely next season.

Guehi and Tomori are both enjoying regular first-team football, so it would be a risk to move back to Stamford Bridge.

Tomori is struggling to get in the England squad as it stands, despite his excellent performances. A move back to England could give him a better opportunity of making the World Cup squad, as Gareth Southgate is more likely to see him play.