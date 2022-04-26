Chelsea looking to scupper Man United’s transfer plans as Blues open talks to sign Brazil international

Manchester United are preparing to welcome Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag to the Old Trafford dugout next season.

Ahead of what looks set to be a blockbuster summer for the Red Devils, several incomings, as well as outgoings, are expected.

With the likes of Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba all set to leave at the end of the season, it goes without saying that Ten Hag will need to bring in reinforcements.

Recent reports have suggested the Dutch tactician could look to raid his old club and sign wide-attacker Antony (The Sun).

However, although United would appear frontrunners for the Brazil international’s signature given his connection with Ten Hag, the Red Devils could still miss out thanks to a reported late approach from rivals Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who has sensationally claimed the Blues have also opened talks with Ajax over a deal for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

The Blues are still under financial sanctions due to owner Roman Abramovich’s connections to the Russian government, so no one knows for sure exactly how this summer could play out.

However, one thing is for sure, seemingly interested in landing another forward, manager Thomas Tuchel, who already has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, could very well be plotting his own mini-overhaul.

Should Man United sign Antony?

When it comes to United though – one person who feels the Red Devils should do all they can to lure the 22-year-old to England is former midfielder, Luke Chadwick.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside earlier this month, the former United ace said: “From what I’ve seen of Antony and read about him, he’s an exciting, skilful player who’s done well at Ajax.

“It could make sense for Ten Hag to bring in players he knows and trusts, and that could help in terms of making sure the dressing room is behind you, as I’ve mentioned.

“Obviously there are players in that position – Elanga, Rashford, and Sancho, who’s showing better form now and who looks like he has a big long-term future.

“But you can never have too many good players, so if Antony does come in I’m sure everyone at the club would be fully behind that.

“That’s how it should be – competition for places, and whoever’s performing well in training gets to pull on the shirt and play at the weekend. Hopefully that will raise standards, as is needed if the club wants to be back to where it wants to be nearer the top of the table, rather than 5th, 6th or 7th position.”

Since joining Ajax from Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2020, Antony, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 79 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 42 goals along the way.