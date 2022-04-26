Chelsea’s Jorginho warns Blues they’ll “miss” departing star

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has warned the club that they will miss Antonio Rudiger if he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Germany international has been a key player for the Blues, but is now set to be out of contract at the end of this season, with everything indicating that he’ll be moving on and joining Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel recently announced that Rudiger would not be signing a new contract, while Fabrizio Romano has tweeted details on the former Roma man potentially heading to the Bernabeu in the summer…

Jorginho admits Rudiger has been important for Chelsea and will be a loss for the club, as he’s a big personality who has helped the team a lot in their recent successful period.

“He’s been here a long time so if he leaves we are going to miss him,” Jorginho told Sky Sports. “He’s a big personality and he’s helped us a lot.

“We’ve had amazing times here, he’s a good friend of mine so if he leaves, not just me but everyone at the club will miss him.”

There’s no doubt Rudiger is up there with the finest defenders in world football, and it won’t be easy or cheap for CFC to find an adequate replacement.

