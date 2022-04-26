Antonio Conte only agreed to manage Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last year but is already being linked with a move away.

Recent reports from the French media have claimed the no-nonsense Italian is interested in managing Paris-Saint Germain next season with current boss Mauricio Pochettino expected to depart.

CaughtOffside understands that despite the high level of reported interest, Conte’s camp has yet to initiate talks with Paris-Saint Germain’s senior officials.

However, the latest in the surprising saga comes from RMC Sport who have reported that Conte is open to the idea of joining Paris-Saint Germain but has a long list of demands he would like to be met before a move could materialise.

Conte has huge wage demands

The former Inter Milan boss is understood to earn around £14m-per year at Tottenham Hotspur – a figure he would expect to be doubled if he took over at the Parc des Princes.

Should the Italian find his future in Paris, earning just shy of £30m-per year, he would undoubtedly become one of the sport’s highest-paid managers – narrowly behind Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone, who reportedly picks up an annual salary worth a staggering £36.3m (Khel Now).

Staff and transfer policy

Another one of Conte’s demands is to bring in his own backroom staff and while this is fairly common throughout football, the 52-year-old is understood to want total control over the club’s transfer policies.

Should he be given the control he wants, that could lead to multiple high-profile exits, with the Italian believed to be prepared to offload what he calls ‘Instagram players’.

Verdict

Seeing Conte’s name so heavily linked with another club while only recently being employed will not come as a huge surprise to many.

The hard-hitting European won the Serie A title with Inter Milan just a couple of weeks before jumping ship.

However, still with a hugely important set of remaining fixtures to play and the Tottenham Hotspur faithful hopeful of qualifying for Champions League football next season, the Italian and his camp would be wise to cool speculation over his future – or risk upsetting a powerful fanbase, as well as notoriously tough-ruling chairman, Daniel Levy.