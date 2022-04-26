Manchester United face paying €130million transfer fee for world class talent

Manchester United look in urgent need of a new signing up front this summer, but it’s going to cost them huge money to even negotiate a deal with Benfica for Darwin Nunez.

According to ESPN, the Portuguese giants will not enter into any discussions over their star player for anything less than €130million, following Nunez’s outstanding form so far this season.

This follows recent claims from 90min that Man Utd could be in for Nunez and could be in a good position due to the Uruguay international’s links with fellow countryman Edinson Cavani.

Nunez has scored 33 goals in 39 games in all competitions this term, and has shown he can do it at the highest level as well with some fine displays in the Champions League.

In truth, United need such a major overhaul this summer they are surely aware it’s going to cost them a fortune to get the players they need.

If that means paying around €130m for Nunez, who could lead their line for years to come, it could end up being a good investment.

The 22-year-old is clearly something special, and could help lift this struggling United side after the dip in form of players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and the loaned-out Anthony Martial.