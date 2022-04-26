Manchester United cleared to bring in ideal Ten Hag signing for bargain €70m

Manchester United can reportedly seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for just €70million this summer.

The Netherlands international first rose to prominence during his time at Ajax, where he shone in that team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

It makes sense that there’s now growing speculation about De Jong being reunited with his old manager Erik ten Hag, who will be taking over at Man Utd next season.

See below as El Chiringuito claim the Red Devils are interested in the 24-year-old, and that he is available for a perfectly affordable fee of €70m this summer…

?"El MANCHESTER UNITED quiere a FRENKIE De Jong"? ??"En el BARÇA estarían ENCANTADOS de venderlo por 70 MILLONES". ??EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/aDmtGr83Z2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2022

United would do well to build around a midfielder like De Jong, who could have an important role to play in helping Ten Hag implement his playing style and philosophy at Old Trafford.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick said he would be keen to see De Jong joining alongside Ten Hag this summer.

“De Jong’s a hugely talented player, and he looked particularly at home in Ten Hag’s Ajax team that got to the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago,” Chadwick said.

“He didn’t hit the ground running at Barcelona but I think he’s improved as time’s gone on. He looks like someone who’d appease the fans – I think United supporters will want to see that brand of football that did so well for him at Ajax.

“De Jong’s a fantastic passer of the ball and I think Ten Hag could do well to build his midfield around someone like that.”