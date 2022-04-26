Chelsea considering transfer swoop for star with €120million release clause

Chelsea are reportedly considering a potential summer transfer window move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has a €120million release clause that could get him out of Juve, though it’s suggested that Chelsea might try to get a deal done for less than that, according to the print edition of Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness.

De Ligt has long looked one of the finest centre-backs in Europe, and it would be fine business by Chelsea if they could bring him in just as Antonio Rudiger is poised to leave on a free transfer.

The Blues also have Andreas Christensen coming towards the end of his contact, so could do with making defensive additions a priority this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea?
De Ligt is up there with the finest in world football on his day, so Chelsea fans will hope a takeover of their club can be completed soon that will once again allow them to be a force in the transfer market.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on De Ligt’s situation after Erik ten Hag’s move to Manchester United as well, with the Red Devils also looking in need of a defensive signing, and who better than a player who first made his breakthrough under Ten Hag at Ajax?

