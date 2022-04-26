Eintracht Frankfurt president hits out at West Ham ahead of tense UEL semi-final

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham is currently in the process of preparing for one of the biggest games in its history.

David Moyes Hammers will host Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The tie, which is expected to be played out in front of a sold-out London Stadium, will see Moyes’ men look to take a monumental step towards competing in their first major European final in modern times.

Exciting times indeed.

MORE: (Video) Man United star unhappy with pundit after conversation leaked

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea’s Jorginho warns Blues they’ll “miss” departing star
Newcastle given major boost in pursuit of Ligue 1 star after president confirms striker will leave
Former Premier League star sees no reason for Conte to leave Tottenham

However, as if the tie didn’t need any extra spice, Frankfurt president Peter Fischer has recently come out and publicly slammed the Hammers’ ticketing decision.

The Londoners have confirmed that away fans will be allocated 3,000 matchday tickets and are keen to ensure that they cannot purchase seats in any other area of the stadium.

Fischer has taken issue with this decision though and in a bizarre interview with Westfalische Nachrichten this week, the senior official said: “This is the worst rubbish.

“I’m ashamed of football that we’re already being threatened today.”

Let the mind games begin…

More Stories David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.