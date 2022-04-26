West Ham is currently in the process of preparing for one of the biggest games in its history.

David Moyes Hammers will host Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The tie, which is expected to be played out in front of a sold-out London Stadium, will see Moyes’ men look to take a monumental step towards competing in their first major European final in modern times.

Exciting times indeed.

However, as if the tie didn’t need any extra spice, Frankfurt president Peter Fischer has recently come out and publicly slammed the Hammers’ ticketing decision.

The Londoners have confirmed that away fans will be allocated 3,000 matchday tickets and are keen to ensure that they cannot purchase seats in any other area of the stadium.

Fischer has taken issue with this decision though and in a bizarre interview with Westfalische Nachrichten this week, the senior official said: “This is the worst rubbish.

“I’m ashamed of football that we’re already being threatened today.”

Let the mind games begin…