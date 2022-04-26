Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting update on Chelsea’s pursuit of La Liga defender

Chelsea has joined both Manchester clubs in the race to sign Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has reported that the Blues have instructed their team of scouts to monitor the highly-rated centre-back.

Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market. ??? #transfers Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested – Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him. pic.twitter.com/MH7bYNqe9h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022

Although the Londoners’ finances are still heavily restricted following owner Romano Abramovich’s recent sanctioning by the UK Government – it is clear the Blues are still aiming high when it comes to signing some of the sport’s best talent.

No one knows for sure exactly how Chelsea’s summer transfer window will play out, but fans will certainly be pleased to hear that the club are doing all they can to keep pace with their domestic rivals.

When it comes to Torres – he is looking more and more likely to depart Villarreal in the coming months.

Pau Torres heading to the Premier League?

Although the ‘Yellow Submarine’ has a blockbuster Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool to play on Wednesday, unless the Spanish side pulls off a major competition upset, Torres is expected to move on in search of a new challenge, sooner rather than later.

Given the trio of top English clubs chasing his signature, it would be fair to assume that the 25-year-old could find his long-term future in the Premier League.

Since being promoted to Unai Emery’s senior first-team back in 2018, Torres, whose deal runs out in 2024, has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals along the way.

The Spain international’s biggest achievement came last season after he helped his teammates to a shock Europa League final victory over tournament favourites Manchester United.