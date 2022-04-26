“He has got quality” – Arsenal transfer target backed to make impact at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus – a deal that would excite Gunners fans.

It seems Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is also backing the potential transfer, describing Jesus as a player with quality who is appreciated by his team-mates.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening up front this summer after failing to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while there are surely further departures ahead as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are about to be out of contract.

Jesus has impressed in his time at Man City and Ferdinand has suggested this could be a significant signing for Arsenal if they pull it off.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, the former Man Utd and England defender said: “You speak to players about him, they appreciate him because he puts a good workload in, he has got quality.

“I think if he plays consistently in a team like Arsenal, I think he gets you goals.”

Jesus has not often been a guaranteed starter at City, so one imagines the Brazil international could be tempted by moving to Arsenal, where he would surely be the automatic first choice up front.

It would also give him a chance to be reunited with Mikel Arteta, who he’ll know well from working alongside him when he was on Pep Guardiola’s staff at the Etihad Stadium.