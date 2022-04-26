Recent times have seen Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte heavily linked with a shock departure.

The hard-hitting Italian, who is notoriously demanding, has been linked with a surprise switch to Paris-Saint Germain next season.

This wouldn’t be the first time the European jumped ship ahead of time.

In fact, last summer saw him depart Inter Milan just days after lifting the Serie A title and fans of the Lilywhites will be fearing a repeat performance this time around.

Whether or not the ex-Inter Milan boss does end up quitting the Londoners at the end of the campaign remains to be seen, however, according to journalist Charlie Eccleshare, the speculation is having a negative effect on the club’s playing squad.

Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, Eccleshare has suggested that a number of first-team players have become unsettled by the relentless speculation.

“Antonio Conte is part of the problem here, not just tactically and strategically,” Eccleshare said.

“If Rangnick’s status at United is a part of the problem, then Conte having a short contract, which may or may not be his choice, is giving the players an out,” The host said.

“This is something that at various points of the season, I’ve been told has been a bit unsettling for the players. Think back to the Burnley meltdown, a lot of the players woke up to reports saying we don’t know if the manager will be there next season, and the short-term contract means that we certainly don’t know beyond next season.”

