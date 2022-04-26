Juventus considering £11m move for Liverpool defender who Klopp said ‘has a lot of quality’

Unlikely to ever topple Andy Robertson for the right to be Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice left-back, this summer could see backup full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas depart Anfield.

That’s according to a recent report from Juve Dipendenza, who claims the Greece international is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus, who are understood to be willing to pay £11m (€13m) in exchange for his services.

Tsimikas, 25, has been with Liverpool since he joined from Olympiacos in 2020 in a deal worth £11.7m.

Since then, the 25-year-old has failed to cement a starting place but has been hugely impressive when called upon.

MORE: Conte has eye-watering demands in order to succeed Pochettino at PSG

Speaking at the end of last year about what it is like to have Tsimikas as a squad player, Klopp, as quoted by Metro, said: “Kostas has a lot of quality.

“He can push Andy Robertson, but Andy Robertson in my eyes is the best left-back in the world but it’s good we have the options to give Robbo a rest in moments – even when he doesn’t like it.”

Tsimikas to leave Liverpool?

Despite being admired by his manager, it is unlikely that Tsimikas will be content with playing a bit-part role on Liverpool’s bench and this could initiate a desire to move on in search of more regular first-team playing time.

Regardless of Juventus’ proposed interest, Liverpool will feel relaxed when it comes to any potential negotiations though.

Tsimikas’ contract at Anfield is not set to expire until 2025 and that certainly puts all of the control in the hands of the Reds’ hierarchy.

When it comes to a transfer, although virtually every player has a price, given how impressive he has been when played, in addition to the length of time left on his contract, Liverpool will almost certainly demand a lot more than £11m.

Since his arrival two years ago, the 25-year-old Greece international has gone on to feature in 28 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals along the way.