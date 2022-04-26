Liverpool contact agents of French midfielder in desperate attempt to scupper Real Madrid’s pursuit

Liverpool is keen to sign a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who claim the Reds, under the direction of manager Jurgen Klopp, have gone on the offensive in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, 22, has become a sensation this season. Not only has the 22-year-old established his place in Didier Deschamps France national team, but he has emerged as one of the hottest prospects throughout all of Europe’s top leagues.

Likely to leave the Stade Louis II Stadium this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool all vying for his signature, it certainly looks like the midfielder’s time in red and white is coming to an end.

Discussing his future earlier this year, Tchouameni, who spoke to Goal, hinted that a move to PSG may not excite him due to their failures in the Champions League.

“It is a top club with very great players,” the midfielder said.

“They have big goals but unfortunately they haven’t won the Champions League yet – but they already have a lot of trophies.”

Rumoured to be valued north of €50m, whichever club ends up securing the 22-year-old’s services will need to cough up a hefty fee and although all of the clubs in the running for him can afford him, Klopp’s love for the midfielder could prove to be the difference.

Tchouameni to Liverpool?

The German tactician is believed to be a massive admirer of the young defensive midfielder and given his track record of making good players great and great players even better, there are certainly worse destinations Tchouameni could find himself at.

Most excitingly though, even though it looked, at one point not that long ago, that it was Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos leading the race (Fabrizio Romano), these latest reports claim Liverpool have stolen a march after making contact with the player’s agents.

This one could rumble on deep in the transfer window, but one thing is for sure, whoever ends up with Tchouameni on their books would have certainly secured a major talent and one whose best years are still to come, and that is a frightening prospect.