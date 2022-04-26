Liverpool ace admits: “I don’t know yet where I will be playing next season”

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has cast some doubt over his future at the club by admitting he doesn’t yet know where he’ll be playing next season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Fulham, and has performed well for Marco Silva’s side, helping them win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Williams seems unlikely to be a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team any time soon, however, as he’s unfortunate to have the world class Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order for a place at right-back.

It could be worth keeping Williams around as a squad player, however, as he’s obviously a promising talent, but the player himself dropped a bit of a hint that perhaps another loan move could make the most sense for him in order to carry on playing regularly.

Speaking to Wales Online about his future, Williams said: “I don’t know yet where I will be playing next season.

“I’m focussing on getting this year done, get the Wales games over in June and we’ll see what happens then. If that’s either staying at Liverpool, or if it’s going out on loan again, I’m not entirely sure at this stage.

“I’ve been at Liverpool since I was six and you always want to play for the team you grew up with. But I know it’s not going to be easy. Trent is only 23 himself, for me he’s the best right-back in the world. I watch him in games and training and try to learn as much as possible from him.

“Trent and Andy are incredible players who have been doing it for years. So it’s always going to be tough trying to get into that team and be a regular starter. However, the key thing for me is just improving every day, taking in as much information off players and staff as possible and trying to put it into my own game.”

LFC fans love seeing homegrown players coming through, but it seems Williams might be one of the unlucky ones due to the emergence of another immense academy talent like Alexander-Arnold just a few years earlier.

The Wales international’s form at Fulham, however, surely shows he could do a job for a number of Premier League sides in the near future.