“I know they’re talking” – Newcastle hero reveals plans for major midfield signing

Newcastle United may reportedly be talking over a potential transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 and looks ideal to partner his old team-mate and fellow countryman Bruno Guimaraes at St James’ Park.

Former Newcastle defender Olivier Bernard seems to think discussions over a possible swoop have already started.

Bernard spoke to Newcastle Fans TV about his dream transfer targets for the summer, and let slip something interesting on Paqueta.

“I’ve got a really good feeling about Paqueta. He could be on his way. Once you get one, you get them all. To be honest, it’s a snowball for me. I’d love that, and I know they’re talking so it looks good,” he said.

Magpies supporters would surely love to see Paqueta joining to continue the Eddie Howe revolution at NUFC.

Newcastle’s new owners spent big in January and this would be another statement of intent if they could get a deal done.