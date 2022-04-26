Some Manchester United players concerned about Erik ten Hag’s suitability to the job

Some Manchester United players are reportedly concerned about Erik ten Hag having a strong enough personality for the scale of the job awaiting him at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician has impressed at Ajax, but it seems likely that Man Utd will be very different to anything he’s dealt with in his career so far.

While Ten Hag has impressed some Red Devils players with his coaching abilities, the Times suggest a few figures in the dressing room are unsure if he has the personality needed to have the kind of impact required to really turn things around for the club.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly have to show what he’s all about at United and stamp down his authority quickly, with many top managers struggling at the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal arrived with huge reputations but couldn’t get the full trust from their squads, while a club legend like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also ended up failing after a strong start and despite seeming personally popular.