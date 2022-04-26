Man United ready to offer two players to Euro giants in potential swap transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering Marcus Rashford or Alex Telles to FC Barcelona as they eye a transfer deal for Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are continuing to be strongly linked with De Jong ahead of Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford, with the pair previously working together at Ajax.

In an update on this transfer saga, Fichajes claim that Man Utd could be willing to part with Rashford or Telles as part of their bid to tempt Barcelona into letting De Jong go.

It remains to be seen if this strategy will work out for United, but Fichajes suggest that Barca might well be tempted as they’re in the market for a striker and left-back this summer.

El Chiringuito, meanwhile, have claimed that Barcelona would ask for around €70million for the Netherlands international…

?"El MANCHESTER UNITED quiere a FRENKIE De Jong"? ??"En el BARÇA estarían ENCANTADOS de venderlo por 70 MILLONES". ??EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/aDmtGr83Z2 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2022

Additional information from Todo Fichajes states that De Jong himself is keen for the possible move to United after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick is a fan of De Jong and thinks the signing makes sense as a good fit for Ten Hag’s midfield.

“De Jong’s a hugely talented player, and he looked particularly at home in Ten Hag’s Ajax team that got to the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He didn’t hit the ground running at Barcelona but I think he’s improved as time’s gone on. He looks like someone who’d appease the fans – I think United supporters will want to see that brand of football that did so well for him at Ajax.

“De Jong’s a fantastic passer of the ball and I think Ten Hag could do well to build his midfield around someone like that.”