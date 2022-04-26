Erik ten Hag concerned one big name at Manchester United doesn’t fit his tactics

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly concerned about the suitability of goalkeeper David de Gea for his playing style.

The Spanish shot-stopper has become a legendary figure at Man Utd after over a decade of world class service to the club, but his style is perhaps quite different from what we’re used to seeing from the best ‘keepers in the modern game.

With Manchester City and Liverpool leading the way in the Premier League again this season, there will inevitably be comparisons made with Ederson and Alisson, both of whom have been top performers for their respective clubs, not only because of their saves, but because of how good they are with their feet.

De Gea remains a key player for United due to the way he’s so reliable at keeping shots out of his goal, but, unlike Ederson and Alisson, he’s not one to start moves by picking out a pass.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag has identified De Gea as someone who might not fit into his tactical system, which isn’t too surprising as he’s a manager very much in the mould of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Still, the report adds that there are more pressing issues at United, so a new signing in goal might not end up being a top priority this summer.