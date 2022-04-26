Manchester United could make a move for 25-year-old defender Issa Diop from West Ham.

The French defender has struggled for regular game time at West Ham this season, and he could be looking for a fresh challenge in the summer. Diop was a regular starter in his first couple of seasons at the club, but has fallen down the pecking order in the last 18 months.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United had previously made contact with the defender, and current manager Ralf Rangnick was tracking his progress whilst managing in Germany.

United reportedly opted for Harry Maguire instead of Diop, and due to the poor form of the England international, they could be looking for a new signing to bolster the defence.

Now, with his contract expiring next summer, Manchester United could look to make another move for the defender, especially with Rangnick in an advisory role. Both the club and Rangnick have been interested in the past, so there’s a good chance they will revisit this in the future.

Will Diop fit in at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has recently been appointed as manager of the club, and he often prefers to play a left-footed centre-back in his back four. This is something deployed by many modern managers, as it allows them to be more comfortable in building up possession.

Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Diop are all right-footed, Ten Hag may opt to target a left-sided defender in the summer.