Manchester United and PSG have both submitted offers of around €65m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has been at Lazio since 2015, so he could be looking for a fresh challenge in his career. The Serbian is a regular for club and country, and his performances have attracted some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to multiple reports relayed by Sport Witness, Milinkovic-Savic’s agent Mateja Kezman arrived in Italy this week to present two offers to Lazio, from Manchester United and PSG.

The offers were reportedly in the region of €65m, but the Italian club are holding out for €70m.

Will Milinkovic-Savic fit in at Manchester United?

The 27-year-old shares some similarities to his fellow countryman and Manchester United player Nemanja Matic, due to his physique and of course, nationality. Matic has announced he will leave the club this summer, so Milinkovic-Savic could be his replacement.

Paul Pogba is also set to leave the club due to his contract expiring in the summer, so targeting a midfielder is going to be high on Manchester United’s list.

The Serbian is comfortable playing as a box to box, or a holding midfielder, so will give Erik ten Hag some much needed versatility for next season.