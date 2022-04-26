Manchester United are set to target in-demand Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Fofana was recently linked to Chelsea as a potential Antonio Rudiger replacement by the Evening Standard.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a defender this summer, due to the poor form of Harry Maguire, but they may face some competition if they attempt to sign Fofana.

Journalist Nathan Gissing has named four clubs who are interested in the Leicester defender. Those clubs are Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid, as seen in the tweet below.

Wesley #Fofana is an option for Chelsea at centre-back. Man City, Man Utd are also interested. Real Madrid were last summer, Ancelotti is a fan. ?? Jules #Kounde remains a key target for Chelsea.?? Max #Kilman is a player #CFC have watched closely this season. ??????? — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) April 26, 2022

Fofana is still only 21-years-old but has been showing his maturity in performances for his club, especially after bouncing back from a horrific injury.

The French defender suffered a broken leg in a pre-season friendly last year and made his return in March 2022. Fofana has shown in recent weeks that the injury hasn’t hampered his progress as he’s still performing at a high level.

Leicester City have struggled this season, and look set to fail to qualify for Europe. A combination of poor performances and a congested schedule, due to their European Conference League participation, has led to them sitting around mid-table.

Can Manchester United convince Fofana to come to Old Trafford?

Key players such as Wesley Fofana may be looking to leave Leicester in pursuit of European football. This could mean Manchester United may find it difficult in their efforts to convince Fofana to join them.

The Manchester club currently sit six points behind Arsenal who are in fourth place, so Champions League is slowly slipping away from them. However, the stature of the club and the new project led by Erik ten Hag could be an attraction to the 21-year-old, with the Dutch manager often preferring to utilise younger players.