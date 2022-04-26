Marcelo left gutted after accidentally stepping on Manchester City crest

Manchester City
Posted by

Marcelo was left with his head in his hands after accidentally stepping on the Manchester City crest.

Many players see standing on the crest of the club they’re playing against as a mark of disrespect, and as you can see in the video below, many players actively avoid doing it.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Karim Benzema expertly finishes to give Real Madrid a lifeline
Video: Gabriel Jesus doubles Manchester City’s lead after less than 11 minutes
Video: Kevin De Bruyne opens the scoring after less than two minutes

However, Marcelo accidentally stepped on the crest of Manchester City, and can be seen with his head in his hands after realising his mistake, as seen in the video via Sport Bible.

More Stories Marcelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.