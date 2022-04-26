Marcelo left gutted after accidentally stepping on Manchester City crest

Marcelo was left with his head in his hands after accidentally stepping on the Manchester City crest.

Many players see standing on the crest of the club they’re playing against as a mark of disrespect, and as you can see in the video below, many players actively avoid doing it.

Rodrigo de Paul, Luis Suárez and Ángel Correa all avoided stepping on Manchester City’s crest before entering the stadium for training. Respect ? pic.twitter.com/sQTlx5kUEz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 4, 2022

However, Marcelo accidentally stepped on the crest of Manchester City, and can be seen with his head in his hands after realising his mistake, as seen in the video via Sport Bible.