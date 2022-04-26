Deal in place: Kylian Mbappe to make official announcement on May 21st

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly wait until May 21st before making an official announcement on his future.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar seems in no hurry to confirm his plans for next season, though Real Madrid supposedly have a deal in place to snap him up on a free transfer, and remain calm about the situation, according to Marca.

The report adds, however, that PSG are desperate for Mbappe to sign a new contract, so it seems this can’t be entirely ruled out either.

It will be interesting to see what Mbappe ends up announcing next month one the Ligue 1 season comes to an end, but neutrals will probably be keen to see him move on and try a new challenge.

The France international would surely have a better chance of going down in the history books at a club like Real Madrid, where he could have a better chance of winning the Champions League, while any league titles he wins would be seen as a bigger achievement than his successes in the relatively uncompetitive French top flight.

If Mbappe doesn’t opt for a move to the Bernabeu, Marca suggest that Los Blancos have Erling Haaland in their sights as well.

