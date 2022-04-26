Newcastle fans RAGE at Jamie Carragher’s controversial comments about Everton relegation

Newcastle United fans are not at all happy with Jamie Carragher after he insisted Everton are a bigger club than them.

The Toffees are facing the very real threat of relegation this season, and Carragher believes they’d be the biggest club in Premier League history to go down.

“I think if Everton go down, Everton will become a template for every other owner and club in the Premier League of how not to do it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“To spend that much money and find themselves going down… I don’t know, I’m trying to think of other clubs that have gone down in the Premier League – has there been a bigger club than Everton to go down?

“You are talking about one of the biggest football clubs. You are talking about only six teams that have been ever-present in the Premier League.”

Fellow pundit Graeme Souness suggested the Magpies were just as big as Everton, but Carragher replied: “No, I don’t think so.”

This has prompted something of a Twitter storm, with NUFC supporters not taking kindly to Carra’s comments.

One fan said: “Man City went down. Are they not a ‘big club’? What about Forest – they won trophies. Are Everton bigger than them, then?”

Another wrote: “Carragher just claimed Newcastle aren’t as big a club as Everton, personally I’d say they are bigger.”

While another said: “In the Premier Lge era Newcastle have done more than Everton i.e. challenging for league and playing champions league so for me Newcastle are bigger than Everton.”

As a fellow fan asked: “Have Everton been in the Champions League?”