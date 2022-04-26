Newcastle given major boost in pursuit of Ligue 1 star after president confirms striker will leave

Newcastle United are set to sign a new striker this summer and one player they have been heavily linked with is Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team last year, 19-year-old Ekitike has grown to become of France’s hottest prospects.

Although the teenager’s contract is not set to expire until 2024 after president Jean-Pierre Caillot recently confirmed that the club will not stand in his way if he wishes to depart, this summer certainly looks to be a pivotal period in the youngster’s career.

MORE: (Video) Man United star unhappy with pundit after conversation leaked

Speaking recently about the talented Ekitike and what the future could have in store for him, Caillot said: “In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us.

“We refused an offer of €35million (£29m) this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours.

“That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go, and he’s probably going to leave.

“There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”