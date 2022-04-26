Newcastle told to sign four Premier League players to become a more attractive club

Newcastle have been told to sign four Premier League players to become the most attractive team to sign for behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Adrian Durham listed the four players who could push Newcastle onto the next level.

“I could see Ivan Toney going back to Newcastle, I could definitely see that. James Ward-Prowse, I could see Richarlison going there as well because whatever you say about him being on the floor all the time he is actually a good player and a Brazil regular. Jordan Pickford, I know he is Sunderland but I can see him going to Newcastle,” said Durham.

Although Everton are struggling in the relegation zone, it’s particularly difficult to picture Richarlison or Pickford signing for Newcastle. Pickford obviously due to his Sunderland connections, and Richarlison has his sights set higher than the North East club.

“All of a sudden this becomes the club you are going to go to if you are not nailed on to go to Man City or Liverpool, Newcastle is the one,” added Durham.