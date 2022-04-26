Former Premier League star sees no reason for Conte to leave Tottenham

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick admits he would be surprised if Antonio Conte ended up leaving his position as Tottenham manager so soon after taking the job.

Conte has done some impressive work since taking over at Spurs earlier this season, but there already appear to be murmurings over his future as we approach the summer.

CaughtOffside understands Conte has not yet held talks with any other clubs or made a decision over his future, and Chadwick admits he felt that it looked a long way from becoming a reality.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the former Man Utd and West Ham player praised the work Conte has done in north London and made it clear he felt there was little reason for him to leave, especially if he gets the club into the top four.

“I can’t imagine Conte will be looking to leave Tottenham if they get that Champions League spot,” Chadwick said.

“Obviously Pochettino’s a hugely popular figure at the club with what he did there before, but the way it ended I think it would be surprising if he went back there.

“Did United speak with Pochettino? I’m not quite sure what went on there, but they obviously made their mind up to go with Ten Hag, so if Pochettino comes back to the Premier League we’d be gaining a top manager.

“Still, I’d be surprised … I know Conte’s had a few issues at Spurs and he’s spoken about that quite openly, but he’s done a good job there, particularly if they get that fourth spot, so there’s a lot that needs to happen before there’s a realistic chance of Pochettino moving back to Tottenham.”