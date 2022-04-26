Video: Martin Odegaard tells Erling Haaland to come to Arsenal

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has joked that Erling Haaland needs to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of Europe’s deadliest finishers and most exciting young talents, and Odegaard knows him well from their time together with the Norwegian national team.

Discussing Haaland’s future, Odegaard admitted he doesn’t know much about what his fellow countryman will be doing this summer, but if he comes to the Premier League he should join him at Arsenal…

" If he is coming to England , he needs to come to us " Martin Odegaard on @ErlingHaaland 's future ? Check out the full interview with @alibendertv : https://t.co/AzOVNrpPVr#Arsenal #AstroEPL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/WZNAZFq5Op — Stadium Astro ? (@stadiumastro) April 26, 2022

It’s fair to say this is clearly not a serious statement by Odegaard, who knows as well as the rest of us do that Haaland isn’t going to choose Arsenal when he could play for basically any team in the world.

The 21-year-old will surely end up somewhere like Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona, though Arsenal certainly need one or two new signings up front right now.