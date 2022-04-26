Oliver Skipp to miss the remainder of Tottenham’s Champions League push

Tottenham Hotspur will be without midfielder Oliver Skipp for the rest of the season after he went under the knife on Tuesday.

The club released a statement declaring that his pubis injury required surgery and he had travelled to the United States to complete the procedure, which he did so on Tuesday morning. The club statement said that he was expected to return for pre-season training in the summer.

Skipp had featured regularly up until the injury, which has kept him out since the beginning of February. It appears that the club then decided surgery was the only option, with his recovery not going as planned. Bearing in mind he hasn’t been featuring for over two months, it’s unlikely this will be much of a miss for Antonio Conte, who will be used to dealing without him by this point.

Spurs remain the closest challengers to Arsenal in the race for the top four and although the injury doesn’t mean much in material terms, it is another piece of bad news for the club following their damaging draw with Brentford at the weekend.

Image via Mike Hewitt/Getty Images