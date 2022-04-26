Chelsea could reportedly be ready to rival Manchester United for the potential transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

The Blues are in the market for a new left-sided centre-back, according to the Telegraph, with Torres mentioned as one player who is highly regarded in that department, though he also has interest from Man Utd ahead of the summer.

The Spain international has impressed in La Liga in recent years, and has also shone on the European stage, helping Unai Emery’s side win the Europa League last season and make the semi-finals of the Champions League this term.

Chelsea have Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen heading towards the ends of their contracts this summer, so it makes sense that a signing like Torres could be a priority.

The Telegraph note that CFC might be regretting not re-signing Nathan Ake when they had the chance, with the Dutchman now at rivals Manchester City, but looking like precisely the kind of player who could now be a perfect fit in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Still, Chelsea fans would surely be happy if a talent like Torres could be brought in, especially if it meant beating United to the deal.

The Red Devils also urgently need to strengthen in defence this summer if they are to be serious top four contenders again, with the likes of Harry Maguire far from good enough at Old Trafford this season.