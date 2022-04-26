Paul Pogba gives major signal to Man Utd team-mates that he’s made transfer decision

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly dropped a huge hint that he has played his final game for the club.

The France international has apparently left the players WhatsApp group, with the 29-year-old signalling that he’s surely about to accept one of two transfer offers he has on the table this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pogba is said to be a target for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and it will be interesting to see how his career pans out after a difficult spell at Man Utd.

Most Red Devils fans probably won’t be too disappointed to see Pogba moving on, though it’s fair to say he’s far from the first and won’t be the last big name to struggle at Old Trafford in this difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Pogba could get back to his best at Real Madrid or PSG, where he’d likely be part of a more cohesive set-up, as well as enjoying the benefit of playing in a less physically demanding and competitive league.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Frenchman started bossing it in midfield again after leaving MUFC, just as many players who’ve struggled in Manchester have, like Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and others.

