Pep Guardiola came up with genius idea to confuse Real Madrid ahead of UCL semi-final

Manchester City is preparing for a huge Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The two juggernauts of European football are set to collide on Tuesday evening in a mouth-watering encounter at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Both sides are expected to name strong starting 11s with Guardiola and managerial counterpart Carlo Ancelotti obviously keen to take a huge step toward next month’s prestigious final.

Ahead of the mouth-watering match, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), the Citizens have put in their final training preparations.

Although large sections of the media were in attendance and watched on as Guardiola’s men put the finishing touches on their European masterplan, Guardiola had a trick up his sleeve.

According to a recent report from SER Cadena, the Spanish tactician hid two first-team players out of sight until the press had left the session.

Defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones were not present – leaving onlookers to speculate their availability.

However, after all outsiders had left, Guardiola then instructed both players to come out and train where he then ran through some drills with them in a more one-to-one setting.

Although it is still unknown exactly which players will make Guardiola’s final cut, it is likely that at least one of Walker or Stones will be thrown into their manager’s starting team later on, on Tuesday.