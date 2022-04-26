Video: Pitch invader hilariously tries to teach goalkeeper how to dive properly

A pitch invader decided to teach his goalkeeper a thing or two about how to dive properly after taking to the field at the end of a recent game in Brazil.

Santa Cruz lost 2-1 to ASA in Brazil’s Serie D, and one supporter clearly felt his team’s ‘keeper wasn’t at his best, so he took to the pitch himself to show him how it’s done.

Watch this bizarre incident below, which led to the fan being escorted away by a large group of riot police…

This incident has gone viral on Twitter, amassing over 1.2 million views so far.

There were around 20,000 fans at the game too and they seemed to enjoy this show from this one rogue supporter.

