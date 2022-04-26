Prolific Serie A forward considering options ahead of potential West Ham move

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is set to leave his Turin-based club this year following a successful seven-year spell.

That’s according to recent reports in the Italian media, which claim Belotti is ‘weighing up his options’ ahead of the summer.

The Italy international’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be renewing which could pave the way for an exciting switch to the Premier League.

One of the clubs heavily linked with making a move is David Moyes’ West Ham United, who are very short when it comes to strikers.

With Michail Antonio as the Hammers’ only recognised forward, it is almost a given that Moyes will look to recruit a new forward once the summer transfer windows.

Belotti poses as an attractive option too – not only is he in his prime years, but he is a proven goalscorer at the very highest levels.

Although Atletico Madrid is thought to also be keen on signing the 28-year-old, the lure of the Premier League could be too much for the Italian marksman to resist.