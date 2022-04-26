PSG are considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, as they look to bolster their midfield.

Kante’s contract currently expires in June 2023, and with the sanctions placed against the current Chelsea ownership, no players are able to sign extensions as it stands.

The French midfielder could now consider his options, and a move back to his home country could be in the pipeline.

According to Fichajes, PSG are looking to sign a midfielder, with N’Golo Kante one of their preferred options. The report also lists Paul Pogba and Aurelien Tchouameni as possible candidates for the French club.

Due to his age and current contract situation, the 31-year-old could be available on the cheap. Chelsea could look to sell him in the summer if they don’t want to risk him leaving on a free next year.

If PSG are going to pay for a midfielder, they may want to explore younger options so they have some sell on value in the future. If Kante was to sign, due to his age they are unlikely to make their money back on him as he’s nearing the end of his career.