Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to keep Lionel Messi for another year, but could sell Neymar this summer as they look to build their team around their superstar Argentine forward.

See the video clip below for a report from Sky Sports News, who claim that Neymar’s PSG future could be in doubt, while these changes will also most likely happen under a new manager after a slightly unconvincing season under Mauricio Pochettino…

Although PSG won the Ligue 1 title this season, they under-achieved in the Champions League once again, throwing away a commanding lead against Real Madrid to exit the competition despite so much investment in world class players.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona last summer but hasn’t quite shown his best form, even if the club seem ready to keep faith in him.

Neymar has also not set the world alight in recent times, so a sale could make sense for all involved, though the Brazil international himself recently suggested he would not be going anyway.

“I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” he told ESPN Argentina after PSG’s 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday. “I’m here for three more years, so stop [booing] or you’ll need more air.”

