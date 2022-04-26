Ray Parlour believes Arsenal should sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer.

Toney finished last season with 31 league goals for Brentford in the Championship and has impressed during his first full season in the top division.

The English striker did play a couple of games for Newcastle back in the 2015/2016 season but spent a lot of time in the football league in-between.

Parlour believes Arsenal should be going for a player like Toney, rather than getting into a bidding war for other players.

“You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars. How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available? That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal,” said Parlour, speaking to talkSPORT.

Toney is the profile of striker that would suit Mikel Arteta’s style. He has the physicality to hold the ball up and bring others into play, which will get the best out of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who will both thrive off the space he will create.

He also has the finishing ability to match and has scored three times the amount of goals that current Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has.