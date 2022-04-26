Erik ten Hag has reportedly communicated the need for big spending at Manchester United this summer to the club’s board.

Remarkably, the Dutch tactician, who is preparing to take over at Man Utd once he leaves Ajax at the end of this season, has suggested he could do with an entire XI of new signings, according to the Independent.

It seems Ten Hag could have the backing of current interim manager Ralf Rangnick on this issue as well, according to the report, with the German tactician clearly not too impressed with the squad he’s been working with since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of this season.

It’s clearly going to be a hugely challenging job for Ten Hag, and it will likely take several transfer windows to give him the kind of team he wants.

United urgently need to get their recruitment right after so much money has been wasted on flops like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent times.

Even the exciting signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer seemed a bit of a strange decision, and there’s no way the appointment of Ten Hag will work unless he has the right players to fit his system and style of play.