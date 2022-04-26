West Ham United know Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard very well.

The English attacking midfielder, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, spent the second half of last season on loan with David Moyes’ Hammers.

After racking up nine goals and five assists in just 16 appearances during his six-month stay, Lingard quickly became a fan-favourite in London and is a strong candidate to rejoin the club this summer on a permanent deal.

With his deal at United expiring in a couple of months’ time, this summer will see the 29-year-old on the lookout for a new club and according to transfer insider Peter O’Rourke, the West Ham fanbase’s pre-established connection with the playmaker could force the board into making a formal approach.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said: “I think you’ve got to say that it gives them an advantage; they both know each other.



“Jesse Lingard was such a big fans’ favourite during his loan spell at West Ham, so the fans would definitely encourage that move.”