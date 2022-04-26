Video: Benzema scores cheeky ‘Panenka’ penalty against Manchester City

Karim Benzema kept his composure to execute a Panenka, despite his team being two goals down against Manchester City.

The Frenchman showed no signs of nervousness in what is one of the biggest games of the season and chipped the ball down the middle to score Real Madrid’s third of the game.

Benzema missed two penalties in the league last week, so to have the confidence to pull off a penalty like that is admirable.

Pictures from DAZN Canada, BEIN Sports, and BT Sport.

Benzema’s goal was the seventh of the game, in what will go down as one of the best Champions League semi-final games in history.