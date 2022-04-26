Video: Bernardo Silva rifles one into the top corner to extend Manchester City’s lead

Bernardo Silva picked up the ball after an excellent advantage given by the referee, and rifled one into the top corner.

Silva took advantage of the referee’s quick decision to allow them to play on, and his wonderful striker caught Courtois off guard and extended Manchester City’s lead.

Undoubtedly the goal of the night from Silva, who has had an excellent season for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pictures from BEIN Sports, DAZN Canada, and BT Sport.

This match is just a classic ? Bernardo notches @ManCityUS' fourth ? pic.twitter.com/cmjM2wShag — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 26, 2022

STOP IIIIIITTTTT! ? Bernardo Silva rifles the ball into the Real Madrid net after a clever advantage from the ref! This game is an absolute thriller! ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/K2f60EBgl6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

Silva’s goal was the sixth of what was a thrilling encounter between two excellent teams.