Video: Foden and Vinicius Junior both score just a few minutes apart

Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior both scored in the space of three minutes, adding to what was already a fantastic game of football.

Foden initially extended Manchester City’s lead with a rare header after excellent work down the right from Fernandinho. Minutes later, Vinicius Junior pulled one back for Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men not allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to relax.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

Foden goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/AXfiUHn1DW — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) April 26, 2022

THIS MATCH ? Vinicius Jr with an incredible solo goal ? pic.twitter.com/vZ0ePCd2Ti — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 26, 2022

PHIL FODEN FINISHES A FINE FERNANDINHO CROSS AND THEIR TWO GOAL LEAD IS BACK ? pic.twitter.com/osimoB06Pw — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 26, 2022

Vinícius Júnior, THAT IS CLASS! ? Just as Phil Foden regained Man City's two-goal lead Real Madrid strike back once again! What a run and finish! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/UUvILhtzLu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

If the second leg is even half as entertaining as the first, we are in for a treat when Real Madrid host Manchester City in a few weeks.