Video: Foden and Vinicius Junior both score just a few minutes apart

Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior both scored in the space of three minutes, adding to what was already a fantastic game of football.

Foden initially extended Manchester City’s lead with a rare header after excellent work down the right from Fernandinho. Minutes later, Vinicius Junior pulled one back for Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men not allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to relax.

If the second leg is even half as entertaining as the first, we are in for a treat when Real Madrid host Manchester City in a few weeks.

