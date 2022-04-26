Video: Gabriel Jesus doubles Manchester City’s lead after less than 11 minutes

Gabriel Jesus pounced on some poor defending to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead in the Champions League semi-final.

Real Madrid failed to clear a Kevin De Bruyne cross, and Jesus was there to pounce and slot the ball past the goalkeeper. The goal doubled City’s lead early on in the game, giving Real Madrid a mountain to climb.

Pictures from TNT Sports, BEIN Sports and DAZN Canada.

Gabriel Jesus goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/eCuo3nedI4 — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) April 26, 2022

The two goals would have completely ripped apart Carlo Ancelotti’s game plan, who undoubtedly wanted to keep it tight for as long as possible and go into the second leg with a fighting chance.