Video: Guardiola knew his team were in trouble judging by his reaction to Vini Jr's dummy

Pep Guardiola knew his team were in trouble when Vinicius Junior dummied the ball through Fernandinho’s legs, judging by his reaction.

Vinicius Junior got the better of substitute Fernandinho, and it resulted in a goal for Real Madrid. Guardiola knew what was coming as soon as it happened, as you can see by his reaction in the video below.

The goal was one of seven in a game which ended 4-3 to Manchester City, and will certainly go down as one of the best Champions League semi-finals in history.

 

