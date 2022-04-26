Video: Karim Benzema expertly finishes to give Real Madrid a lifeline

Karim Benzema expertly guided the ball into the far corner to get Real Madrid back into the game, completely against the run of play. 

Manchester City were dominating proceedings early, scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes. Real Madrid showed no real signs of getting back into the game, but a Benzema finish gave them a lifeline.

Pictures below from BT Sport, BEIN Sports, and CBS Sports.

Carlo Ancelotti will be wanting to keep Real Madrid in the tie going into the home leg, where they will have the advantage of the home support in Spain.

