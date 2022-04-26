Video: Karim Benzema expertly finishes to give Real Madrid a lifeline

Karim Benzema expertly guided the ball into the far corner to get Real Madrid back into the game, completely against the run of play.

Manchester City were dominating proceedings early, scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes. Real Madrid showed no real signs of getting back into the game, but a Benzema finish gave them a lifeline.

Pictures below from BT Sport, BEIN Sports, and CBS Sports.

Real Madrid grab one back. Any guesses who? Karim Benzema, what a finish ? ? @CBSSportsGolazopic.twitter.com/0grmFsv5om — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 26, 2022

It’s 2-1 now pic.twitter.com/opgOq7cBRB — Lake (@LakeCFC) April 26, 2022

IT HAD TO BE HIM! ?? Karim Benzema halves Man City's lead with a lovely instinctive finish ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/JrFK1faTvN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti will be wanting to keep Real Madrid in the tie going into the home leg, where they will have the advantage of the home support in Spain.